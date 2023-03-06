ALBURY City Band may have to move out of its home for 56 years as part of redevelopment plans for the central city block it occupies.
The band has been based in a hall in Reserve Street since October 1967, when it was opened by then Albury mayor Cleaver Bunton.
The building backs on to Albury Council's Wodonga Place works depot which now may be used for housing and other purposes after a deal was signed between the city and NSW Crown Lands.
A spokesman for the Department of Planning and Environment, which encompasses Crown Lands, could not guarantee the band hall would remain in situ.
"If a decision is made to relocate the depot, then Crown Lands and Albury City Council will work with occupiers of the site including Albury City Band to ensure we identify suitable alternative arrangements to accommodate them," he said.
A council spokeswoman said the memorandum of understanding signed in February between the city, NSW Land and Housing Corporation and Crown Lands was "just the first step into investigations" for the block.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We will consult closely with all users of the sites during the process and support them through next steps should the proposal move forward," she said.
Band president Frank Sergi said his members had no forewarning of the pact and felt blindsided by the news.
"It would have been great if they provided us with some heads-up, the way it's come out people are concerned about the future of the band hall," Mr Sergi said.
He added if the musicians were forced to relocate they would want a new home that was equally as accommodating as a practice venue and storage hub.
"If we have to move we would like a similar sized facility, purpose built, that's our aim," Mr Sergi said.
"We're looking for like for like."
The 1967 hall replaced an old tin shed and cost $11,500 and involved countless hours of voluntary labour and support from Apex, Lions and Rotary service clubs.
Mr Sergi said since then the band had undertaken all maintenance or arranged for tradies to do repairs.
The depot is owned by Crown Lands and there is no lease, licence or written agreement between the council and the band.
In April 1965, the council granted a permit for the erection of the band hall which includes a kitchen and toilets.
Albury MP Justin Clancy welcomed Crown Lands commitment to assisting the band.
"I'm pleased they're going to be working with them," Mr Clancy said.
"Albury City Band are a key stakeholder and a big part of the fabric of our city, so it's important they're engaged with.
"They've got unique aspects of what they do which need to be taken into consideration."
Mr Sergi said he hoped the Albury City Band has "a better outcome but we'll see what happens".
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.