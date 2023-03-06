The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury City Band facing move due to council-government homes plan

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 6 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frank Sergi outside the Albury City Band's base. Upon its opening in 1967, The Border Morning Mail described the hall as presenting "an austere front" but being "attractively finished inside". Picture by James Wiltshire

ALBURY City Band may have to move out of its home for 56 years as part of redevelopment plans for the central city block it occupies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.