The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Hume Highway tree planting in Albury hasn't had the desired effect

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 7 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trees planted in August last year by Transport for NSW on the southbound shoulder of the Hume Highway before the Borella Road exit in East Albury can barely be sighted six months later. Picture by James Wiltshire

A government-funded tree and shrub planting project on the Hume Highway at Albury is failing to have an impact.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.