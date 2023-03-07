A government-funded tree and shrub planting project on the Hume Highway at Albury is failing to have an impact.
Transport for NSW sowed 10,500 plants in August 2022 as part of Albury Council's Hume Highway beautification program, but the land is now largely bare again.
The landscaping work took place at the northbound shoulder on the Spirit of Progress Bridge towards the East Street off-ramp, as well as the southbound shoulder, before the Borella Road exit in East Albury.
In August 2022, Transport for NSW told The Border Mail the trees were expected to grow significantly in three months, but did not reveal the height they may reach.
Greenery included red gums, Callistemon viminalis "Little John", native grasses, shrubs and ground cover plants.
Albury Council worked closely with the federal and NSW governments to design the landscaping and select the vegetation.
"Transport for NSW is aware that the new plants along the Hume Highway near the Albury exits have not thrived and is in discussions with the contractor about next steps," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
More landscaping work was also slated for the centre median on the highway north of the Thurgoona overpass.
The federal government committed up to $300 million and the NSW government a further $108.2 million to fund various statewide upgrades announced in 2021.
Albury Council said the aim of the project was to "make the gateway to the city more visually appealing to the 25,000 motorists who pass through every day."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
