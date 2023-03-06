Training teachers in their home towns is vital to address teacher shortages and to improve outcomes for students, education experts say.
It comes as La Trobe University celebrated the launch of its new teaching degree, on offer for the first time at its Wodonga campus.
The four-year Bachelor of Education degree will skill an inaugural class of nine aspiring teachers for early education, primary and high school specialisation.
La Trobe education senior lecturer Kylie Murphy said placements were such a valuable part of teacher training that graduates often chose to work wherever they went to university.
"Students end up working in one of the schools they had a placement in or in the areas where they grew up. It is where they have those close bonds with community and really understand the students and families of that area," Dr Murphy said.
The Border Mail spoke to four students in the inaugural Bachelor program, with each of them saying they were relieved to have the option to study near home.
After living in Melbourne for six months, Kyle Reeves said he quickly moved back to Wodonga when he saw the degree was being advertised on campus.
"I moved home a week later," Mr Reeves said. "It's a really interesting subject. You're learning about how people function and how to teach at a deeper level.
"I had some really influential teachers. I don't know if I would have finished school without them (and) I just want to be that person for someone."
