The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

"Offensive" rewards fall short of needed reform: NSW Teachers Federation

AG
By Alice Gifford
March 7 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent and Catholic school teachers and teachers in the Border public system unite at QE2 Square last year for a joint strike over pay and conditions. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Teacher unions have hit out against an election campaign announcement it says is "offensive" and is an approach that has been "widely discredited" by education experts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.