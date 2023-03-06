Teacher unions have hit out against an election campaign announcement it says is "offensive" and is an approach that has been "widely discredited" by education experts.
As it heads towards the NSW election, the Liberal-Nationals government has proposed to give select teachers salaries of up to $152,000 from a $100 million commitment.
Following its roll out in 52 schools this year, Teachers Federation country organiser for the Riverina Jack O'Brien said whole-of-workforce reforms were needed to ensure efforts reached all teachers.
"The idea of performance pay for teachers has been widely discredited by education experts for over a decade. It is also offensive to the tens of thousands of excellent teachers who are currently living through this shortage and continue to deliver the best that they can with no support or acknowledgement from the system," Mr O'Brien said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Last year, for the first time, the number of teacher resignations outgrew that of retirements. The last publicly available data shows that the number of full-time vacancies across the state has more than tripled since 2021.
"The current vacancy rate is in the thousands and the supply gap will continue to widen. The government is simply not attracting and retaining teachers at the required rate, and this announcement misses the mark."
The Liberal-Nationals government said it would use feedback from the pilot schools to inform the program, with plans to expand it statewide in coming years.
Mr Gavrielatos said more teachers were quitting than retiring and that there was an 83 per cent increase in temporary contracts, according to official figures.
