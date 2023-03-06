CAN and bottle recycling is raising $1000 a week for Border charities and organisations that range from helping sick children to dogs in need of rescue.
The money is being collected via a scheme operated by Lavington-based Billabong Recycling which has distributed 80 large buckets in Albury and surrounds for containers to be dropped in.
Donors can also deposit cans and bottles in designated tubs at the firm's Catherine Crescent processing centre.
The 15 beneficiaries include the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust, Border Baby and Pregnancy Loss, Carevan, Country Hope, FoodShare, Flying Fruit Fly Circus, Legacy and animal rescue services.
Billabong Recycling owner Heather Groesch is concerned that there are still not enough drinks containers being returned in NSW, despite the introduction of a 10-cent deposit on containers in 2017.
"Only 65 per cent of cans and bottles sold in NSW are recycled, having this charity collection is all about making the community interested in recycling," Ms Groesch said.
"They don't realise how many cans go to landfill, so it's a win-win if it goes to charity and is being recycled as well."
Ms Groesch said Dunroamin Animal Rescue, which has distributed a number of buckets through its network of supporters, and the cancer centre trust were the most popular recipients.
"A lot of the people donate to the cancer trust because they've probably lost friends and family," she said.
Ms Groesch was speaking to The Border Mail in the office of her Lavington premises with the clinking of glass bottles being processed a constant soundtrack.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Quickfire equipment ensures each minute 100 containers are scanned before being sent off for recycling.
"The first week we were here in April last year we did 177,000 a week, now we're doing up to 380,000 a week and we've got lots more capacity," Ms Groesch said.
Employees have also risen from six to 45, with eight full-time and the remainder part-time.
They have autism and intellectual or physical issues but Mrs Groesch says they "give everything" and "have a lot of focus".
Ms Groesch is expanding her mission to promote recycling through schools and plans to host students at her centre and introduce them to mascot Bruce the Bilby to reinforce the environmental benefits of reuse.
"If we don't make recycling part of our daily lives it's sad for the generation to come," she said.
Albury Council team leader resource recovery Andrea Baldwin welcomed the prospect of the school tours, which complement existing promotion with students the city does at its recycling centre.
"AlburyCity recognises the valuable work that Billabong Recycling undertake in our community by diverting waste from landfill, their generosity in supporting local charities with donations, assisting those with a disability by providing them with meaningful employment, and now inviting school children into their facility to learn more about the importance of recycling.," Ms Baldwin said.
"It's great to see a local organisation giving back to the community, and we are so proud to support an organisation that holds such positive values."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.