Billabong Recycling drawing donations for charity from containers

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
March 7 2023 - 4:00am
Heather Groesch with two of several tubs at her business which are designated for particular charities. Picture by James Wiltshire

CAN and bottle recycling is raising $1000 a week for Border charities and organisations that range from helping sick children to dogs in need of rescue.

