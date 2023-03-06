The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Overnight curfew imposed on North Albury man alleged to have fought near Myer

By Nigel McNay
Updated March 7 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Both men now bailed over alleged CBD fight after injured accused faces magistrate

Another man has been granted bail for allegedly fighting in central Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.