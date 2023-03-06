Both men now bailed over alleged CBD fight after injured accused faces magistrate

Another man has been granted bail for allegedly fighting in central Albury.
Defence lawyer Rohan Harrison has told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin his client would be pleading not guilty to the three charges.
Matthew Andrew Daniel, who was sporting a black left eye, appeared via a video link to the Albury police station dock on Monday, March 6.
Mr Harrison said there were elements of what took place in a parking lot near the Myer Centrepoint shopping centre on Saturday for which Daniel could claim self-defence.
The other man charged in relation to the incident was already on bail after appearing in court after his arrest.
That accused, Tyler Vandersluis, 19, was charged with affray, offensive behaviour and learner not accompanied.
He was bailed to front the same court again on March 22.
Emergency services had been called to Dean Street, near David Street, where they found Daniel with "superficial injuries" to his face.
Daniel, who said nothing when Ms McLaughlin asked if he could see and hear the court, has been charged with affray, offensive behaviour and intimidation.
Mr Harrison said there would be no issues with Daniel, 30, coming into contact with Vandersluis as the teenager did not live near Daniel's address in Matra Place, North Albury
Mr Harrison said that while Daniel had some history for violence, these were historic - the last one was for assault.
"You have to go back eight or nine years to find offences of a similar nature," he said.
"The main issue here is keeping him away from Mr Vandersluis ... and places like the Albury CBD."
Daniel was granted bail with an 8pm to 7am curfew and must reappear in court on April 17.
