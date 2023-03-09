Woman who acted as 'drug mule' got herself into a great deal of trouble

Time in prison had served as a "massive motivator" for a Wodonga woman who was used as a mule to transport drugs, a court has been told.
Jayme Keating had gotten herself into "a great deal of trouble", magistrate Peter Mithen said.
She appeared in Wangaratta Court from Dame Phyllis Frost Centre this week, admitting to charges of trafficking cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy.
Public Transport Victoria contacted police on October 19 last year, believing Keating had drugs in her possession and was drug affected on a journey from Melbourne. Officers met the train about 10.20pm at Wangaratta. After requesting Keating leave the train, and after noticing a strong smell of cannabis, her property was searched.
More ziplock bags were found in a suitcase, with the contents believed to be amphetamine. She denied ownership of the drugs, claiming to have found the bag with drugs in it at Southern Cross Railway Station.
In court this week, Mr Mithen released Keating from custody, warning her fate in regards to a jail term was in her own hands. He deferred the matter for sentence until May 3, noting any illegal activity on her part before then would result in a return to custody.
"You have to make sure it doesn't happen ... today's your chance, I want you to grab that with both hands," he told her.
Keating, 24, responded: "I will prove to you that it's not the wrong decision".
