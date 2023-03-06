Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne looks set to defend his Towong Cup crown on Saturday.
Brisbourne won the $30,000 feature last year with Mischinka who was among the nominations when they were released on Monday.
The Towong Turf Club received 31 nominations for its feature race and 239 for the seven race card.
Brisbourne also nominated stablemate Elveena who could be on the quick back-up after finishing fifth in a Benchmark 70 Handicap on her home track at last weekend's Wangaratta Cup meeting.
Mischinka will be hoping to end a 12-month drought if she heads to Towong with the eight-year-old mare not winning a race since taking out the cup last year.
As expected several local trainers are among the cup nominations.
Wodonga trainers Craig Widdison (Banger) and Debbie Delphin (Emperor Of France) will be both striving to add their name to the Towong Cup honour roll.
Wangaratta trainers Steve Cunningham (Black Wand), Andrew Dale (Sir Simon and Vanburg), Craig Weeding (Tullys Gold) and John and Chris Ledger (Written Advice) also have entries.
Meanwhile Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly could raise the bar and target the Flat Knacker over the Albury Gold Cup carnival with his progressive sprinter Lipstick Swing.
Lipstick Swing resumed from a spell at Wagga on Monday with an all-the-way victory in the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1000m) with apprentice Fiona Sandkuhl aboard.
The veteran trainer landed a double at his home track after Cliff House produced a barnstorming finish to take out the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1400m) with Danny Beasley in the saddle.
Donnelly said Sandkuhl produced a faultless ride aboard LIpstick Swing.
"These fast horses, if they're left alone, they're hard to run down," Donnelly told Sky Racing.
"Fiona rode her absolutely perfectly. I said to her, you just make sure you lead clearly so no one is even going to try to bother you. Even though she had the 63 (kilograms), less two, she wasn't stopping."
Donnelly said the Flat Knacker was now a realistic target but was mindful that in-form sprinter Sparring would be hard to beat in the race for Albury trainer Ron Stubbs.
"We've got two options after today, we could run her in the Flat Knacker, which she would come in on the minimum but I don't really want to take on Sparring," he said.
"But if she drew well and he drew poorly, we could go there.
"Two days later there's a 900 at Wellington worth about $40,000. It's a (benchmark) 66 and she's a 66 now and I'm tipping she'll get four or five points for that so she's going to carry a similar weight to today."
