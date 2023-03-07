13.10 - NEWCASTLE WIN
The Border Bullets proved no match for Newcastle in their Regional Bash semi-final at North Sydney Oval on Tuesday.
The Bullets, chasing 168, were kept to 7/140 to end their hopes of reaching the final under lights that evening.
Tendai Chisoro had earlier taken a hat-trick as wickets tumbled late in the Newcastle innings after the Blasters had looked on course to make 200 at one stage.
But only Matt Condon (36) and captain Liam Scammell (33) carried any threat with the bat as the Bullets collapsed from 2/82, losing five wickets for 18 runs as Newcastle eased into the decider.
Jarryd Hatton (20 off 12 balls) and Ryan Brown (19 off 13) had some fun at the end - but the game was over by that stage.
13.00
Bullets 7/115 with two overs remaining.
12.52 - WICKET
Simmons the next to go and it's 7/100.
12.49 - WICKET
Fulford bowled for nine, Bullets 6/99.
Start the car...
12.47
Bullets 5/98 (Fulford 9, Simmons 1), needing 70 off 30 balls.
12.43
Callum Langlands bowled for three and that's 5/91 in the 14th.
12.38 - WICKET
Scammell goes aerial, down the ground and is caught by Josh Claridge.
Scammell out for 33 and the Bullets are really up against it now, 4/86.
12.35 - WICKET
Hearts in mouths for a second as Scammell's heave to the leg side honed in on the fielder... but the ball dropped just short, bounced underneath him and went for four. Fine margins.
Matt Condon not so lucky, though, holing out two balls later for 36.
Bullets 3/84, needing 84 off 48.
12.32
Scammell gives that full toss exactly what it deserves, dispatching the ball onto the grassy hill on the far side of the ground. The next ball goes the journey as well.
Bullets 2/77
12.26
Three boundaries in the over for Condon, who is now 35 off 22 balls. Scammell (13 off 14) happy to give him as much of the strike as possible.
Bullets 2/63 at the halfway stage - needing another 105 off 60 balls.
12.22
Condon showing his class, the North Albury coach now 21 off 17 balls. If he can stay out there for a while longer, the Bullets may have a chance. Scammell 11 off 12 at the other end and the Bullets are 2/47 (9)
12.19
Condon creams a six straight back over the bowler's head and into the sightscreen. That would have felt good.
Bullets 2/39 (8)
12.15
Nice reverse sweep from Matt Condon goes all the way to the boundary off the final ball of that over.
Bullets 2/29 off seven.
12.12
Scammell runs one down to the third-man boundary and that's a vital release of pressure for the Bullets, who are 2/23 after six overs. The target is 168, remember.
12.05 - WICKET
Oswell edges a short one and is caught behind for 12. He can't believe it but the finger goes up.
Bullets 2/16
12.00 - WICKET
Tendai Chisoro takes a swing, misses and is stumped. Really smart work behind the stumps by Ben Balcomb and one of the Bullets' danger men is out for two.
Bullets 1/13 after three overs.
11.52
Border Bullets 0/5 after the first over, John Oswell with the first boundary of the innings.
Tendai Chisoro yet to score at the other end.
11.37 - INNINGS BREAK
The Border Bullets will need 168 runs to reach the Plan B Regional Bash final.
Newcastle were flying at North Sydney Oval before a flurry of late wickets restricted them to 9/167 in their 20 overs.
Tendai Chisoro took a hat-trick and finished with 4-27, with a wicket apiece for Liam Scammell (1-30), Sam Stephens (1-40), Dave Tassell (1-33) and Jarryd Hatton (1-23).
Newcastle's Nathan Hudson top-scored with 54 off 44 balls and Jacob Montgomery blasted 46 off just 27.
11.25 - HAT-TRICK
He's done it! Chisoro finds the top of off-stump and Aaron Bills has to go.
Is there anything this man can't do?
Newcastle 9/155
11.24 - WICKET
Two in two balls, Chisoro bowls Ben Egan for a golden duck and the big man's on a hat-trick.
Newcastle 8/155
11.23 - WICKET
And another! Callum Langlands with a safe pair of hands in the deep and Chisoro has his second wicket, this time accounting for Ben Balcomb.
Newcastle 7/155
11.18 - WICKET
Jarryd Hatton knocks over Dylan Robertson and he deserves that.
Newcastle 6/149 and the Bullets are dragging themselves back into this semi-final.
11.11 - WICKET
Hudson chips that Tassell delivery straight to Scammell, who takes a simple catch diving forward.
Newcastle 5/146
11.08 - WICKET
Angus McTaggart gets a feather on that Sam Stephens delivery and Ben Fulford takes the catch.
Two wickets in as many overs for the Bullets and, boy, they needed that.
Newcastle 4/144
11.05 - WICKET
Newcastle pushed hard for two there but a direct hit from Ryan Brown has sent Montgomery on his way for an explosive 46 off just 26 balls.
Hudson is still there on 51 and Newcastle 3/134 after 14 overs.
10.55
Hudson smacked Tassell for a six straight back over his head in that last over, cashing in after being dropped a few minutes ago. He's now 47 off 35 balls, with Montgomery 31 off 19 at the other end.
15 off the over and Newcastle really motoring at 2/113 after 12 overs.
10.45
Halfway through the innings and Newcastle are 2/87 (Nathan Hudson 30, Jacob Montgomery 22).
It already looks like the Bullets are going to have quite a chase on their hands but they'll also know that you get great value for your shots here at North Sydney Oval. Find a gap and it's going to race to the fence.
Nathan Hudson has been given a lifeline, dropped in the deep off the last ball of that Chisoro over.
10.25 - WICKET
We didn't have to wait long. Tendai Chisoro comes on, bowls a wide with his first ball and Logan Weston chases it but is stumped by Ben Fulford.
Newcastle 2/55
10.23
Five overs gone and Newcastle are 1/54.
It's been all pace for the Bullets so far - Scammell, Stephens, Tassell and Hatton - wonder when we'll see some spin introduced.
10.12
The outfield here is lightning fast and Newcastle are finding the gaps. They took 13 off that Scammell over and have raced along to 1/33 after three overs.
10.05 - WICKET
Liam Scammell's first five balls went for 11 runs but he then snares a wicket, Nathan Price skying one and Jarryd Hatton taking a good catch.
Newcastle 1/11.
09.35 - THE TOSS
Newcastle have won the toss and are going to bat.
Bullets captain Liam Scammell wanted to have a bowl anyway, so it looks like everyone's happy.
"There's a little bit of grass on the wicket and it's nice and hard so there should be a bit of bounce and pace for the quicks early on," Scammell said.
"There's a bit of (cloud) overhead so hopefully it does a little bit."
09.30
How about this as a work space?
The Bullets are going through their warm-ups, looking very relaxed, with half an hour until the first ball. The Newcastle boys are quieter over the other side of the ground, going through their drills and already in their green playing strip.
09.00
Good morning and welcome to North Sydney Oval.
That's not something you'll read on this website all that often, which tells you this is a pretty special day for the group of cricketers who are about to walk out onto this magnificent venue.
Yes, the Border Bullets are in town chasing a place in the final of the Plan B Regional Bash.
First, they'll have to find a way past the Newcastle Blasters in the first of today's semi-finals, which starts at 10am.
Here are the players inspecting the conditions last night:
It's fairly overcast at the moment but we're expecting another warm day in Sydney, with a top of 34C later.
The players have arrived at the ground and we'll bring you news of the toss as we get it.
