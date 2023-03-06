10.55
Hudson smacked Tassell for a six straight back over his head in that last over, cashing in after being dropped a few minutes ago. He's now 47 off 35 balls, with Montgomery 31 off 19 at the other end.
15 off the over and Newcastle really motoring at 2/113 after 12 overs.
10.45
Halfway through the innings and Newcastle are 2/87 (Nathan Hudson 30, Jacob Montgomery 22).
It already looks like the Bullets are going to have quite a chase on their hands but they'll also know that you get great value for your shots here at North Sydney Oval. Find a gap and it's going to race to the fence.
Nathan Hudson has been given a lifeline, dropped in the deep off the last ball of that Chisoro over.
10.25 - WICKET
We didn't have to wait long. Tendai Chisoro comes on, bowls a wide with his first ball and Logan Weston chases it but is stumped by Ben Fulford.
Newcastle 2/55
10.23
Five overs gone and Newcastle are 1/54.
It's been all pace for the Bullets so far - Scammell, Stephens, Tassell and Hatton - wonder when we'll see some spin introduced.
10.12
The outfield here is lightning fast and Newcastle are finding the gaps. They took 13 off that Scammell over and have raced along to 1/33 after three overs.
10.05 - WICKET
Liam Scammell's first five balls went for 11 runs but he then snares a wicket, Nathan Price skying one and Jarryd Hatton taking a good catch.
Newcastle 1/11.
09.35 - THE TOSS
Newcastle have won the toss and are going to bat.
Bullets captain Liam Scammell wanted to have a bowl anyway, so it looks like everyone's happy.
"There's a little bit of grass on the wicket and it's nice and hard so there should be a bit of bounce and pace for the quicks early on," Scammell said.
"There's a bit of (cloud) overhead so hopefully it does a little bit."
09.30
How about this as a work space?
The Bullets are going through their warm-ups, looking very relaxed, with half an hour until the first ball. The Newcastle boys are quieter over the other side of the ground, going through their drills and already in their green playing strip.
09.00
Good morning and welcome to North Sydney Oval.
That's not something you'll read on this website all that often, which tells you this is a pretty special day for the group of cricketers who are about to walk out onto this magnificent venue.
Yes, the Border Bullets are in town chasing a place in the final of the Plan B Regional Bash.
First, they'll have to find a way past the Newcastle Blasters in the first of today's semi-finals, which starts at 10am.
Here are the players inspecting the conditions last night:
It's fairly overcast at the moment but we're expecting another warm day in Sydney, with a top of 34C later.
The players have arrived at the ground and we'll bring you news of the toss as we get it.
