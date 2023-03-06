The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Live

Plan B Regional Bash Final coverage from North Sydney Oval

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 7 2023 - 10:55am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border Bullets in the field at North Sydney Oval.

10.55

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.