Meeting told Anzac Day the target for road open to Falls Creek

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 7 2023 - 10:09am, first published 9:58am
An aerial shot showing the landslide area along the Bogong High Plains Road near Bogong Village. Picture from Nine News

A TARGET date of April 25 has been set for the reopening of the road between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek.

Journalist

Local News

