A TARGET date of April 25 has been set for the reopening of the road between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek.
Major Road Projects Victoria program director Dipal Sorathia revealed the Anzac Day goal to a public meeting at Mount Beauty on Monday night.
"Based on where we are and what we've seen so far and how we're tracking with removing everything, we think we can have the one-lane access open by the end of April," Mr Sorathia said.
"Anzac Day is our target date to get that lane open.
"I can't reiterate enough that still we are very much subject to weather because as we get closer to winter we're going to get more and more rain.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"So this is very much subject to the ground conditions, very much subject to the weather, but at the minute, where we sit, we're very confident that we're going to get up to Anzac Day and have one access lane open."
Mr Sorathia said work would then continue to open two lanes, but he declined to give a timeframe for the return of dual access.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.