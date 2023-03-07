Wodonga Bulldogs' Richard Girvan and Graham Hawkins won two close singles sets 8-6 to pilot the team to victory over Albury Warriors in Albury Tennis Association's section one men's pennant on Saturday.
The wins proved critical against Albury duo Ben Tari and Michael Reid. The Warriors rallied to win the doubles in a three-set pointbreaker 5-7, 6-0 and 10-0.
They finished with one game more than the Wodonga Bulldogs, but not the victory losing one rubber to two. St Pat's Chill's Adib Golshan and Lewis Ahern dominated in the doubles, winning both sets and the win against Albury Myth's Brock Dixon and Shaun Mulraney. Dixon and Ahern both won the singles.
In section two men, Albury Gold's James Starr, M Altringer, Graeme Barned and Paul Grover won the first two sets. Forrest Hill Wombats' Ashleigh Wurtz, Greg Tuck, Michael McMahon responded, winning the next two tie-breaker sets 8-7. A strong win by Ashleigh Wurtz and Sean Pillay 8-1 secured the Wombats' win four sets, 47 games to three sets, 44 games.
St Pat's Shayne Mumberson, Matt Vogel, Grant Sawyer and Matthew Graham were successful with a win against Albury Heart five sets, 53 games to two sets, 27 games. Sawyer and Graham won all their sets for St Pat's.
A close contest was played between Forrest Hill Galahs' Ken Wurtz, Malcolm Leischke, David Lake and Graham Wurtz and Wodonga Bushrangers. The Galahs won four sets, 47 games to three sets, 30 games.
In section three, Wodonga Knights' Chris Rokahr, Leigh Gadd, Bayden Girvan and Zach Tamburini's strong start cemented their victory over Thurgoona Bears, winning four sets, 38 games to two sets, 30 games.
Albury Grey's Stuart Gadd, Peter McMahon, Garry Hughes and Neil Mitchell defeated Thurgoona Wolves four sets, 39 games to two sets, 34 games.
Forrest Hill Blues' Brad Scholz, Taylor Brown, Phil Keene and Steve Mooney were too strong for Glenly, winning five sets, 45 games to one set, 29 games.
In section four mixed, Thurgoona Lions' Olivia Smith, Christian Plathe and Olivia Smith continued their dominance, winning six sets, 36 games to nil sets, 14 games against Forrest Hill Cats. Forrest Hill Swans' Dylan Ferguson, Lilly Anderson and William Gofton also dominated against Thurgoona Panthers, winning six sets, 36 games to nil sets, 12 games.
In section one ladies, Wodonga Larrikins' Kendall Oates, Di Larkin, Sandra Rouvray and Rhonda Wilson had a close contest against Thurgoona Jade's Kara Smith Lynda Davis, Jackie Rooke and Fiona Sutton, winning three sets apiece, 42 games to 29 games.
Forrest Hill won convincingly against Wodonga Diamonds six sets, 48 games to nil sets, 17 games.
