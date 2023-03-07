The Border Mail

Wodonga Bulldogs topple Albury Warriors in Albury Tennis Association

By Trish Moore
Updated March 7 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Bulldogs' Richard Girvan was a pivotal figure in the win over Albury Warriors in Albury Tennis Association's pennant.

Wodonga Bulldogs' Richard Girvan and Graham Hawkins won two close singles sets 8-6 to pilot the team to victory over Albury Warriors in Albury Tennis Association's section one men's pennant on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.