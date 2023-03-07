YOUR SAY: Federal Liberals a 'moral cesspit' on climate change action

This is not political criticism - the NSW Liberal Party, for example, is having a fair go at recognising and acting on the threats and opportunities of climate change. No, it is the federal Liberals who have for 40 years denied the overwhelming scientific evidence. They have stopped, reversed, slowed and cynically delayed effective action. They have purged themselves of sensible, liberal stalwarts such as John Hewson, Oliver Yates and Malcolm Turnbull who tried so hard to introduce some rationality. For me, and many others, Ms Vanstone and supporters of the last decade of the federal Liberal Party are thinking and writing themselves into irrelevance.

