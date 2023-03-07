The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Federal Liberals a 'moral cesspit' on climate change action

By Letters to the Editor
March 8 2023 - 10:30am
It is the federal Liberals who have for 40 years denied the overwhelming scientific evidence about climate change, one reader says. Picture by Shutterstock

Federal Liberals a 'moral cesspit'

Amanda Vanstone's article wins gold in the Olympic Games of hypocrisy. Her view that climate change action and debate have been derailed by "many environmentalists and most of the Greens" is so short-sighted as to be wilfully blind.

