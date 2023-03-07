YOUR SAY: Federal Liberals a 'moral cesspit' on climate change action

Amanda Vanstone's article wins gold in the Olympic Games of hypocrisy. Her view that climate change action and debate have been derailed by "many environmentalists and most of the Greens" is so short-sighted as to be wilfully blind.
I have never been a member of the Greens but when it comes to recognition and ambition regarding climate change, at least the Greens and environmentalists speak from the moral high ground. Ms Vanstone's view, on the other hand, oozes from that moral cesspit known as the federal Liberal Party of recent years.
This is not political criticism - the NSW Liberal Party, for example, is having a fair go at recognising and acting on the threats and opportunities of climate change. No, it is the federal Liberals who have for 40 years denied the overwhelming scientific evidence. They have stopped, reversed, slowed and cynically delayed effective action. They have purged themselves of sensible, liberal stalwarts such as John Hewson, Oliver Yates and Malcolm Turnbull who tried so hard to introduce some rationality. For me, and many others, Ms Vanstone and supporters of the last decade of the federal Liberal Party are thinking and writing themselves into irrelevance.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Indigo Shire Council has failed in its legal and moral obligation to protect the amenity of the residents surrounding the mixed use zone at 29 Last Street, Beechworth, Billson's Brewery. Despite innumerable complaints about anti-social behaviour, traffic congestion and parking problems (to name but a few), backed up with photographic and documentary evidence, the council has done nothing to protect the amenity of our neighbourhood. Our complaints have fallen on deaf ears. Indeed the residents are cast as the villains of the piece, hindering "progress".
Indigo Shire Council has refused to have a formal meeting about the situation with an independent witness/arbitrator present and minutes being taken. The council wishes to censure the questions residents can ask. One wonders what the council is trying to hide. Our elected officials, the councillors are not prepared to pay a site visit and view the situation first hand. What are they afraid of? The truth? What would be the reaction if the amenity of a councillor's neighbourhood was being destroyed as ours is? I am quite sure there would be a different outcome.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.