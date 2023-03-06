Holbrook's Leigh Goldsworthy and Claire Young claimed Burrumbuttock's annual mixed doubles tennis tournament on Sunday, March 5.
A strong field of 70 players from Albury-Wodonga and Hume Country Tennis Association clubs contested the event in ideal conditions, with the Holbrook duo toppling last year's winners Jayden Daniher (Albury) and Megan Eulenstein (Henty).
It was a high quality tournament with a number of outstanding matches.
In section one, it was an all-Burrumbuttock final with Rob Martin and Kathryn McAllister proving too strong with Luke Corrigan and Nicolla Christie finishing runner-up.
Home club players Will Lindner and Tania Mathews dominated section two, with Angus and Benita Cousins in second place, while Jindera's Cody Jennings and Leigh Farmer won section 3B.
The club will now host a juniors tournament on Sunday, March 12.
Entries can be texted to 0419 416 151.
