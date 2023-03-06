The Border Mail

Holbrook's Leigh Goldsworthy, Claire Young win Burrumbuttock mixed doubles

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 7 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 10:56am
Claire Young and Leigh Goldsworthy claimed the mixed doubles title.

Holbrook's Leigh Goldsworthy and Claire Young claimed Burrumbuttock's annual mixed doubles tennis tournament on Sunday, March 5.

