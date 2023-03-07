A rescue helicopter is en route to a crash scene on a busy highway east of Wagga where a man has been injured.
Emergency services were called to the Snowy Mountains Highway at about 10.05am on Tuesday following reports a motorcyclist had crashed southeast of Mount Adrah towards Adelong near Ellerslie Road.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics are on scene tending to a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s who has suffered head and leg injuries.
His current condition has not been reported.
Motorists are being told to take extra caution when travelling through the area as emergency services remain on scene.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
