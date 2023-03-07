The Border Mail
A motorcyclist has crashed on the Snowy Mountains Highway east of Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 7 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:20am
Helicopter called in to transport man injured in motorcycle crash. File picture

A rescue helicopter is en route to a crash scene on a busy highway east of Wagga where a man has been injured.

