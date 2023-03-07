The Border Mail
Csaba Somogyi's dangerous driving causing death charge for Manilla crash dropped in Tamworth court

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
March 7 2023 - 12:00pm
The businessman was due to stand trial in Tamworth on Monday morning before the Crown backflipped. Picture from file

THE Crown has dropped a dangerous driving charge against a man it claimed had killed his passenger in a crash near Tamworth almost three years to the day of the death.

