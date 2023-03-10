Buy in smart with autumn bull sale tips Advertising Feature

How individual buyers approach the autumn bull sales will vary depending on budget, stock, properties and programs. Picture supplied.

I would expect autumn buyers could expect to factor in paying a little less than they did at the market peak last year. - Mike Gadd, director of The Glen Pastoral at Walwa

Autumn bull sales are underway in south-western NSW and buyers will be doing their sums.

Individual needs will vary based on stock, property and finances.

But when it comes to bull sales, a few things remain the same.

"Do your research, set a budget and have a Plan B," says Mike Gadd, director of The Glen Pastoral at Walwa in the Upper Murray region of north-eastern Victoria.

Michael's background in beef production stretches back 53 consecutive years as host of the annual bull sale at The Glen. He is also an ex-president of Angus Australia.

"Bull sales were very strong last year - out of the box almost - but the market has come back at the moment," Michael said.

"So I would expect autumn buyers could expect to factor in paying a little less than they did at the peak last year."

Budget and sums will depend on herd size and how individual farmers use their bulls.

"Some like to utilise younger bulls and may budget less," Mike said.



"Others prefer an older bull that can join more cattle, and others still might join twice a year and therefore need less bulls.

"It all depends on what the individual is looking for.

"The main question to ask yourself is will a particular bull contribute positively to your program.

"To answer that effectively, you need to have an overview of how your system works.

"Ultimately that gets you back to research.

"If you want to improve genetics, good bulls don't come cheap.

"Sometimes you get lucky but really it's matter of doing budget, sums and research."

An essential part of the research process is physically inspecting prospective targets.

"I won't buy a bull unless I've eyeballed it myself, or had an agent or trusted colleague do it for me," Michael said.

"You can usually do it on the day of the sale, or attend a pre-sale inspection day, or view videos on websites like Auctionsplus.

"You want to be sure of basic things like how they stand, how they walk etc."

Once you decide what you want the next tip is being prepared for the sale process.

"Have a plan and a budget and a be prepared to stick to both," Michael said.

"If you are outbid on a particular beast make sure you have a Plan B.

"There are a lot of bulls on the market at the moment.



"If you aren't successful on one animal, be prepared to shift focus to the next and try again."

Given nearly thirty per cent of sales are now conducted online, another tip Michael says is ensuring your tech is working on sale day.

"Nothing worse than being out of range when the bidding begins," Michael said.

