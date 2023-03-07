Albury Athletics Club's Alex Coglan produced a sizzling 10.60 seconds to claim the 100m at the Victorian Open and Under 20 Track and Field Championships over the weekend.
Coglan's blistering time snared the U20 event and he backed it up over 200m.
He clocked 21.57 in the final, but his heat run of 21.36 equalled his personal best, which is also an Open club record.
Coglan also displayed an ability in the 100m that all elite sportspeople must possess, by lifting his standard at the higher levels.
He ran 10.87 in the heat, 10.69 in the semi and then the winning time in the final.
It capped another fine effort by Albury Athletics, winning three gold and two silver.
Xy Beale continued her outstanding form to claim a gold in the Open discus with a personal best and club record (under 20 and Open) of 49.55m, plus a silver in the shot put (13.61m), yet another PB and Open club record.
Alex Pitt was the other medallist in the U20 javelin with a PB of 55.35m.
Meantime, Logan Sandland competed in the Open hammer throw and with an increase in the hammer from 5kg to 7.26kg, he beat his PB by 2m to launch it 50.75, topping his club record.
And in a superb effort, he joined Beale and Coglan in bettering the Open national qualifying standard in their events.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Athletes will now target next month's Australian Junior (U13-18) Track and Field titles in Queensland.
