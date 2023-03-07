The Border Mail

Albury Athletics Club's Alex Coglan runs 10.60 seconds for 100m

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 7 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 12:21pm
Xy Beale (left) continues to impress at representative level.

Albury Athletics Club's Alex Coglan produced a sizzling 10.60 seconds to claim the 100m at the Victorian Open and Under 20 Track and Field Championships over the weekend.

