The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Incarcerated South Albury man handed three months behind bars in wake of cop raid

By Albury Court
Updated March 8 2023 - 8:37am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Sullivan

A South Albury man has been jailed for three months over a series of weapons and stolen goods charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.