A South Albury man has been jailed for three months over a series of weapons and stolen goods charges.
Matthew Sullivan was handed the aggregate jail term when he recently appeared for sentence before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
But the sentence was backdated to August 22, which meant the term expired on November 21.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sullivan, who will turn 35 in April, remains in custody on a series of unrelated charges pertaining to an incident near his home in late August where he allegedly rammed a police car.
Those matters have been listed, again before the Local Court, next Tuesday for a committal for trial or sentence in the District Court.
Ms McLaughlin handed Sullivan an indicative sentence of two months' jail for possessing a prohibited firearm, one month for not keeping a firearm safely, two months for possessing a prohibited pistol and one month for not keeping a pistol safely.
The weapons uncovered by police were gel blasters.
Sullivan was convicted and fined $480 for possessing ammunition without authority and a combined $740 on two charges of being in possession of goods suspected of being stolen.
These charges related to a police raid carried out on his home in early November.
The court was told police found a pump-action shotgun and a pistol in his flat.
These were found to be gel blasters, though police said the illegal weapons closely resembled real guns.
Sullivan was asleep in his home on November 9, 2022, when police went to his unit about 8am over outstanding warrants for his arrest.
The shotgun was in the bed in which Sullivan was sleeping.
The court heard previously how Sullivan woke up during the police raid "in a panic".
A smaller handgun was found on a coffee table in the same room.
"It's not a real one," Sullivan told police.
"I found it about a week ago."
Police also found a box containing 18 rounds of .22 rifle ammunition.
The goods in custody charges related to a registration plate stolen from a box trailer and a set of wireless refrigeration scales.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.