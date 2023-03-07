The Border Mail
Accused drug supplier is facing prosecution on 54 illicit drug-related charges

By Albury Court
Updated March 7 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
Arrested 'ice' man remains in jail after again deciding not to seek release on bail

A North Albury man accused of committing dozens of illicit drug- and theft-related offences will remain behind bars until at least next week.

