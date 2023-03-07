Arrested 'ice' man remains in jail after again deciding not to seek release on bail

A North Albury man accused of committing dozens of illicit drug- and theft-related offences will remain behind bars until at least next week.
Josh Sweeney did not apply for bail when his matter went before Albury Local Court this week.
The 34-year-old was arrested as a result of a special police investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs across the Albury-Wodonga area.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Strike Force Gallinule was established by the Murray River Police District in December.
Police said that as a result of extensive inquiries during the investigation, a warrant was obtained to search a house in Mate Street on February 23.
Sweeney, who has appeared in court for a second time, this time before magistrate Sally McLaughlin via a video link to jail, was arrested and charged with 56 offences.
Defence lawyer Rohan Harrison did not apply for bail on behalf of Sweeney, who was further remanded in custody to appear again next Monday, March 13.
Police have alleged that the search uncovered methamphetamine and the precursor chemical butanol.
Further, police claimed allegedly stolen items including Lego and a diamond engagement ring were seized.
A NSW Police media spokesperson said all the seized items were continuing to undergo forensic examination.
Sweeney previously appeared before court the day after his arrest and was refused bail to front court again this week.
He has been charged with 51 counts of supplying a prohibited drug, along with knowingly direct activities of a criminal group, assault police in the execution of duty and three of supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.