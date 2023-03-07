The Border Mail

Moore topples Sands in Albury Tennis Association's Tuesday ladies

Updated March 7 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 7:30pm
Sands' Abby Paton hits a forehand shot during the team's four-set loss to Moore in Tuesday ladies action. Picture by James Wiltshire

Moore comfortably toppled Sands in Albury Tennis Association's ladies section one yesterday.

