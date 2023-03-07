Moore comfortably toppled Sands in Albury Tennis Association's ladies section one yesterday.
Trish Moore, Claire Lucas-Gear, Dee Gordon and Ros Frawley proved too strong for Sands' Melissa Rhodes, Jenny Kotzur, Jenny McInerney and Abby Paton, winning five sets, 38 games to one set, 22 games.
Gear and Moore won the first set 8-3; Gordon and Frawley claimed the second set 8-6 against McInerney and Paton.
Rhodes and McInerney regrouped to win the third set 6-4 over Gear and Gordon before Moore and Frawley stood tall to win the fourth in a tiebreaker 6-5.
Team Moore solidified the winning result, claiming the last two sets and a convincing win 6-1 in both.
Bulle's Sally, Merron Wilson, Diane Star and Denise Kleinig were down on games against Landy's Joanne Lewis, Maxine Quinlivan-Schroeter, Susan Carlin and Sharon Slaven.
But they managed to secure the last set 6-4 and the victory four sets 29, games to two sets, 30 games. Wilson and Star cemented the victory, winning the decider 6-5 against Quinlivan-Schroeter and Carlin 6-4.
In section three, Antone's Sue Stevenson, Norelle Webb and Enid were supreme winning three sets, 27 games to nil sets, 15 games against Cannon.
Huckstepp's Brenda, Susie Finlay and Chris Denby commenced strongly against Jones to win two sets, 22 game to one set, 13 games.
Entries are open for the annual Easter Tournament and close March 24.
Entries for Rex Hartwig Cup, from April 12-15, close April 2.
