Towong Cup marquee packages sold out in advance of popular race meeting

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 7 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:30pm
Towong Turf Club manager Rohan Whitehead is hoping the club can attract a crowd of 3000 on Saturday after more than 2400 racegoers attended the popular meeting last year.

Towong Turf Club is hoping to attract more than 3000 racegoers to its highly popular cup meeting on Saturday.

