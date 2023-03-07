Towong Turf Club is hoping to attract more than 3000 racegoers to its highly popular cup meeting on Saturday.
More than 2400 attended the meeting last year with club manager Rohan Whitehead expecting to easily eclipse that with all raceday packages sold out three weeks ago.
This year marks the 152nd running of the iconic race.
"The weather god looks like he is going to be kind this year and we are expecting a huge crowd," Whitehead said.
"The track and the surrounds are in perfect order and we are just putting the finishing touches on those as we speak.
"We had a track inspection the other week and it is in magnificent order.
"The track is in the soft range at the moment but will get to a good track by Saturday.
"We sold out of all our different packages three weeks ago, which is more than 1000 people.
"So that is pleasing and we have pre-sold more than 600 tickets online for general admission.
"If I was having an educated guess at the crowd, I think we should be able to attract at least 3000 and possibly a few more.
"Put it this way, if we don't beat last year's crowd of 2400 I would be very surprised."
Nominations for the seven race card were released on Monday with a total of 239 entries including 31 for the $30,000 Towong Cup.
The feature race will once again be a Benchmark 70 Handicap after the club switched from an Open Handicap last year in a bid to attract more runners.
"The nominations look promising and I don't think there are a lot of dual entries, so we are pretty confident of getting full fields of 10 runners for most if not all of the races," he said.
"We have decided to stick with a Benchmark 70 Handicap for the cup because we were only getting six or less runners when it was an Open Handicap.
"We haven't got confirmation of the race times yet but I would imagine the first race will be around 1.30pm with the cup run a bit before 5pm."
Apart from all the racing action, there will also be a Fashions on the Field competition and plenty of different lunch options.
Free buses are available from different venues including Corryong, Jingellic, Walwa, Tintaldra and Khancoban and start returning from 6pm.
There will also be live music on course with Ted Rocks once again back to entertain the crowd after proving popular last year.
"There's heaps of different pick-up points for people who want to catch the shuttle bus," he said.
"All the accommodation in the different towns has been booked out for a while now which is also good for businesses.
"So it's all going to plan and fingers crossed we don't cop an curveballs beforehand.
"It's always a big day not only for the club but the whole community.
"Everyone from the local pubs, accommodation places, bus companies and caterers are a part of it and hopefully make a few dollars."
