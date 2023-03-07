Beaten by the better side - that was the overwhelming verdict after the Border Bullets' dream of winning back the Plan B Regional Bash title was ended by Newcastle at North Sydney Oval on Tuesday.
The Bullets had their moments in the Harbour City, notably Tendai Chisoro's hat-trick and some classy batting by Matt Condon and Liam Scammell.
But it was the Blasters' ability to go harder for longer, in all disciplines, which set them apart at the iconic venue.
Nathan Hudson went to 54 off 44 balls and Jacob Montgomery raced to 46 off 27, the pair sharing a 79-run partnership which threatened to take the game completely away from the Bullets.
The CAW bowlers rallied, picking up seven wickets for 21 runs to make a game of it with Newcastle held to 9/167 when something approaching 200 looked very much on the cards at one stage.
But when the early departures of openers Chisoro and John Oswell left the Bullets reeling at 2/16, Newcastle were able to build the sort of pressure which never relented.
Condon, who played fluently during his 26-ball stay at the crease, and Scammell, who clubbed two big sixes after a circumspect start, gave them brief hope either side of the drinks break but when both departed in the space of three minutes, it was time to start the car for the long drive back to the Border.
"We just got outplayed by a really good side," captain Scammell admitted.
"I was really happy with our bowling performance, to peg them back.
"They could have gone and got 180-plus quite comfortably but the bowlers did a really good job; we'd probably nearly even take 167 out there.
"Tendai's hat-trick was important, he did really well, but we just didn't quite do enough damage in the powerplay.
"It's tough but that's T20 cricket. The game moves pretty quick and we just didn't nail our powerplay with the bat and from that point, you're chasing 10 or 11 an over pretty quickly.
"Fair play to Newcastle, they played really well."
Bullets coach Trent Ball, back on the sidelines after missing the pool matches in Griffith, was in philosophical mood afterwards.
"It's disappointing but that's Newcastle for you," he said.
"We just got outplayed: bat, ball and in the field, so that makes it hard.
"We came up against a really good team and the difference was the powerplays: they were 2/63 and we were 2/23.
"We did really well to peg it back to 170, because it could have been 200-plus at one stage, and I think the powerplays made a big difference."
There were positives to draw from the game - just not enough.
"For Tendai to get a hat-trick against such a good team, it's one of those awesome moments," Ball said.
"Ben Fulford with the gloves as well was brilliant and then we saw 'Scam' and 'Condo', how good they were, they were dominant at stages.
"But against this team, you need a few more performances from everyone else.
"I don't regret anything, I'm just disappointed a few of the boys couldn't perform at their best.
"To come up against Newcastle and be competitive, in the game at stages, was encouraging but in the end they were too good."
Club hats will be back on this weekend for the first round of provincial finals but Scammell has relished captaining the representative side.
"It's been an honour," he said.
"There are some sensational people and sensational cricketers in the group so it's been a real privilege to be able to lead them."
