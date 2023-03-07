Magistrate accepts man's excuse for not having a driver's licence 'makes sense'

A magistrate has accepted a North Albury man's explanation that he did not realise he was unlicensed when he went for a drive.
Christopher John Warford told Albury Local Court that he had sat a driver knowledge test, but not until he drove while unlicensed.
"Why didn't you do that beforehand," magistrate Chris Halburd asked Warford, who replied: "I didn't know that (I had to)."
Warford told Mr Halburd, on being asked, that he now had his licence.
Mr Halburd said it was a reasonable thing to accept that Warford had not received a letter from Service NSW outlining his obligations for obtaining his licence.
The confusion was linked to the dates surrounding release from custody on parole.
Warford, 32, of Wantigong Street, pleaded guilty to drive vehicle while licence suspended, having been stopped by police in Springdale Heights on February 15 about 2.25pm.
He was placed on a two-year conditional release order, without conviction.
