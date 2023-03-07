"To be here for the girls and to see them win again, the amount of work Cath Wood does to get her people up and get a side together, we had girls come from Leeton, Hay, Coomealla, Albury-Wodonga, Burrumbuttock, a couple of girls came from Sydney, we had a girl from Corryong and we played a side that's 200km down the road (ACT).