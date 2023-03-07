Michael Erdeljac paid tribute to the unsung heroes of the region's representative cricket after an historic 24 hours in Sydney.
The Cricket Albury-Wodonga chairman presented the Riverina Bullets with the Regional Bash trophy on Monday night after their victory against ACT before watching the Border Bullets go toe-to-toe with a formidable Newcastle side on Tuesday.
"At least five of Newcastle's players are grade cricketers out of Sydney and we're coming from Albury-Wodonga and surrounds so it's the next step up for us and we didn't disgrace ourselves," he said.
"Tendai (Chisoro) taking a hat-trick was just amazing and some of the fielding was exceptional so on behalf of Cricket Albury-Wodonga, I've got to be proud of the guys and what they've done.
"All the work that Trent (Ball), Grant (Ball) and Heath (Naughton) put together and the work done by Liam Scammell and Matt Condon to make it work is quite amazing.
"No-one sees it, they just see the final result but they do a superb job."
"As Riverina and Cricket Albury-Wodonga, it's just unbelievable," he said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"To be here for the girls and to see them win again, the amount of work Cath Wood does to get her people up and get a side together, we had girls come from Leeton, Hay, Coomealla, Albury-Wodonga, Burrumbuttock, a couple of girls came from Sydney, we had a girl from Corryong and we played a side that's 200km down the road (ACT).
"We had one girl (Abby Collihole) do a round-trip of 2240km; it's 1120km from here to their house and they've done that to play a game of cricket so for them to win on Monday night, it was just fantastic.
"For the amount of work Cath's put into it, the credit goes to her and it's just nice to be associated with that.
"We all went to the pub for a couple of hours and they've all rung up to say thank you. That, to me, is the most amazing thing about it."
Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial finals start this weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.