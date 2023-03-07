The Border Mail
Need for more places at La Trobe University medical course clear

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 7 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
Biomedical students Eleanor Robinson and Jessica Edwin Jarald with virtual reality technology that allows them to see inside bodies. Picture by Mark Jesser

A LA TROBE University course, aimed at providing doctors for rural areas, is receiving more than 600 applications for just 15 places.

