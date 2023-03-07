A LA TROBE University course, aimed at providing doctors for rural areas, is receiving more than 600 applications for just 15 places.
The big demand for the Bachelor of Biomedical Science (Medical) has spurred university vice-chancellor Professor John Dewar to push the federal government to have 50 places.
"The first year (2019) we probably had about 200 applications, we had over 600 this year and it's risen every year," Professor Dewar said.
"The argument we'll make (to the government) will be in terms of the strength of demand, the need for graduates and rural medical practitioners and the quality of the students.
"They're super smart and super committed to working in regional areas."
Professor Dewar was at La Trobe's Wodonga campus where eight of this year's 15 students are based with the rest at a sister site in Bendigo.
After completing their three-year biomedical degree, the students move to Melbourne University's rural medical school in Shepparton to undertake a Doctor of Medicine (Rural Pathway) over four years.
Professor Dewar said evidence showed studying fully outside capital cities saw students largely remain rural.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He said that process was more successful than city institutions like University of NSW having a school in Albury for metropolitan students to sample rural life.
Wodonga's Jessica Edwin Jarald, who graduated from Victory Lutheran College last year, is among the first years.
She plans to stay in the country, having wanted to be a doctor since living in India before emigrating with her family at the age of 11.
Mount Beauty's Eleanor Robinson looked at medical courses in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney and was rapt to remain regionally.
"I did an interview for Adelaide and I hated it," she said.
"There was a question about electric scooters and coming from the country I didn't know anything about electric scooters."
