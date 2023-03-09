Thousands are set to pour through the gates with a family focus on this year's Tallangatta Show.
The 127th running of the event starts on March 9 with the Victorian All Breeds Championship Dog Show and show jumping, with the main action under way on March 10.
A host of free entertainment is on offer for children, with free entry for anyone under the age of 16 accompanied by an adult.
Tallangatta Girl Guides will run children's games as part of its 150th anniversary of guiding in the town, while a Lego challenge, face painting, balloon sculpting with Trixie the Clown and an animal nursery are among the many activities.
Amusement rides and traditional events such as wood chopping, poultry, art, needlework, cookery and produce displays will again feature.
"We've tried to stick with the traditional show and make it family-friendly," show president Roger Lees said.
"We want to give families somewhere to go and enjoy themselves."
Mr Lees, who has been on the committee for more than 40 years, paid tribute to the volunteers who make the event possible.
"There's a never-ending list of jobs to do," he said.
"We made all of our own show jumping gear this year because we couldn't get any.
"We're always looking to improve the showgrounds with more power boxes and water and so. It keeps us young, or alive anyway."
Show jumping will continue on March 11.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
