Fifteen full-time workers at a regional pet food processing plant in Howlong have lost their jobs, in a decision the business described as "deeply saddening".
Early on Wednesday March 7, after months of consultation with staff at Murray River Pet Food (MRPF), 15 people in the 100-person workforce were laid off.
Managing director of MRPF Edward Staughton said areas affected included administration, sales and production.
"We will step in behind the redundant workers and support them in every way we can," Mr Staughton said.
Just over one year ago Staughton Group, which is the parent company to MRPF, received a $3.72 million grant to build a new production facility and complete major plant modifications from the NSW Regional Job Creation Fund.
"(The business) has grown very rapidly in the past couple of years and then there were some pressures on it with the cost push in the current environment," Mr Staughton said.
"We need to be conscious of a business structure that is prudent of the overheads and the sustainability of the business model. It is really challenging,"
Mr Staughton said the business had previously looked at increasing pet food prices to offset inflated and increasing electricity and operational costs.
He said he was speaking to Federation Council and Mr Clancy about options for the laid off staff; however, he did not reach out to either level of government in the lead up to the decision.
"We are watching closely because there are pressures on consumer spending and input costs," Mr Staughton said. "This is setting up an organisational structure that is leaner.
"Energy and other rising costs are something manufacturing is watching."
