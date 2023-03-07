Trainer Geoff Duryea says Front Page's impressive fresh record warranted the stable having a throw at the stumps in the Newmarket Handicap at Flemington on Saturday.
Last year's Kosciuszko winner is set to tackle some of the nation's elite sprinters in the Group 1 sprint down the famous Flemington straight.
Front Page had his first start in Group 1 company last preparation when he ran in the $3-million Darley Champions Sprint, (1200m) on the final day of the Melbourne spring carnival.
The son of Magnus proved ultra competitive after being beaten by 1.5-lengths at the huge odds of 60/1.
The race was taken out by the Mike Moroney-trained Roch 'N' Horse who won the Newmarket Handicap last year.
Adding further merit to the performance, Front Page came down on the inside of the track which was the inferior section of going.
Duryea has booked Patrick Moloney for the mount on his stable star with the lightweight jockey aboard Roch 'N' Horse last year when winning the Newmarket at 100/1.
Front Page boasts the lethal first-up record of four wins and one minor placing from six previous attempts.
Two of those wins include his 4.3-length demolition in last year's Wagga Town Plate and an all-the-way win in the Kosciuzko in October.
"He's won first-up at his last two campaigns, which were the Wagga Town Plate and the Kosciuszko," Duryea told Racing.com
ALSO IN SPORT
Front Page was set to have his final gallop before the Newmarket on his home track on Tuesday and is a 30/1 chance is pre-post betting for the feature sprint.
The slick sprinter is a previous winner down the Flemington straight after having won the LIsted Creswick Stakes in 2020.
The impressive win sparked huge offers from Hong Kong buyers in excess of $1-million which connections turned down.
Duryea said it was hard to get a gauge on Front Page who is not a 'flash worker.'
"He seems alright and he'll have a hit-out on Tuesday at Corowa," Duryea said.
"He had a jumpout the other day; he went alright but he's not a flash worker."
Front Page has won in excess of $1.3-million.
