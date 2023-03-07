North East police have appealed for public help to locate a man who wanted on warrant.
Reece Lesslie is known to frequent the Albury-Wodonga, Wangaratta, Benalla and Melbourne areas.
"A warrant has been issued for the 31-year-old in relation to theft of motor vehicle and contravening corrections order," police said on Wednesday, March 8.
"His image has been released in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts."
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
