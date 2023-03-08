Gig Guide: What's happening on the Border and North East

MARCH
10
HER, The Butter Factory Theatre, 7.30pm
Joe Avati: When I Was Your Age, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
Jonno, Thurgoona Country Club, 8pm
11
HER, The Butter Factory Theatre, 3pm
On By Circa, Albury Entertainment Centre, 6pm
Boo Seeka, SS&A Albury, doors 7.30pm
Nurse Georgie Carroll: Sista Flo 2.0, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
16
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
17
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Cam Harding, Thurgoona Country Club, 8pm
18
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Albury Entertainment Centre, 1pm and 7.30pm
19
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Albury Entertainment Centre, 11am and 4pm
24
Maguire and Co, Thurgoona Country Club, 8pm
Chicago, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
25
Chicago, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm and 8pm
30
Chicago, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
31
Lisa Wilson, Thurgoona Country Club, 8pm
Chicago, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
