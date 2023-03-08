The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

Gig Guide: What's happening on the Border and North East

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
March 9 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HER is now playing at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire

MARCH

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.