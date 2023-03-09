The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is coming to Albury Entertainment Centre

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated March 9 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Willy Wonka (Mali McKie) leads a daring adventure as Revolution Theatre Productions presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture by TrewBella Photography

A SPECTACULAR adaptation of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is coming to Albury next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.