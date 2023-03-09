A SPECTACULAR adaptation of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is coming to Albury next week.
Revolution Theatre Productions will present the classic family show at Albury Entertainment Centre from March 16 to 19.
Director Emma Mancer said the stage show was a new imagining of the original movie (with Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka) and book.
She said it was rewritten in 2017 for a Broadway show adaptation.
"I was quite a big fan of the original movie when I was younger," she said.
"The cast in our production is incredible and the golden ticket holders wonderful; they're fantastic at bringing these big characters to life."
Featuring the kind Charlie Bucket (Elliott Mancer and Lucas Mordecai), the spoilt Veruca Salt (Hope Chater), the greedy Augustus Gloop (Hamish Brown), the crude Violet Beauregarde (Lela Peters) and the lazy Mike Teavee (Finn Pidd), this show navigates the magical world of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory where these five golden ticket holders spend a day learning important lessons, guided by the elusive and eccentric Candyman: Willy Wonka.
Mancer said a cast of 60 and production crew of 20 came from Albury-Wodonga and as far as Mount Beauty.
"The Oompa-Loompas will be exciting to see," Mancer said.
As the fundraising arm of Albury Wodonga Community Chest Incorporated, Revolution Theatre Productions' shows donate 50 per cent of the net profits to Border charities. Past beneficiaries have included Belvoir Special School, Wewak Street School, Mercy Health, Betty's Place and Albury Wodonga Cancer Foundation.
The other 50 per cent supports future productions for fundraising.
Tickets are available from Albury Entertainment Centre Box Office or online at tickets.alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au/event/1123:2628.
