A third Corowa-Rutherglen player from the Ovens and Murray Football League has headed west.
Hayden Filliponi started training last week with Fremantle CBC in the Perth Football League, which is Western Australia's equivalent of the Victorian Amateur Football Association.
"He looked us up on the website and gave me a call about a month ago as his accommodation is not from the ground," president Brad Grant revealed.
"The coach looked up his record, which is a pretty solid one in a pretty good footy league.
"I wasn't there the first night he trained, but I got a message from the coach saying, 'hey, this bloke is very sharp'.
"I texted Hayden and said you've impressed the coach already, you must be doing something right."
The small forward-midfielder, who has a knack of kicking clever goals, has been a loyal player at the Roos, who, sadly, won't field any football teams after an exodus over summer.
He won the league's Rising Star award as a Corowa High schoolboy in 2012 and later captained the club, including the return to Barkly Park, Rutherglen, in 2016 after a 34-year absence.
Filliponi, who played his 150th game last season, finished runner-up in the club best and fairest as a 17-year-old and again finished second to eventual games record holder Kade Kuschert before breaking through to win in 2018.
Jy Lane and Cody Howard joined ex-coach Peter German at WAFL outfit Perth.
