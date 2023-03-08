Star defender Jono Spina is back at Lavington Sports Ground.
In a major boost to the Panthers' finals aspirations, Spina returns to the club after a stint in Canberra.
Spina last played at Lavington in 2018 but is back at his former club after recently relocating to the area for employment reasons.
He spent last year with Ainslie in the AFL Canberra competition where he had a delayed start to the season after coming off a knee injury.
The athletic tall regained form and fitness as the season progressed to play nine matches with the Tricolours.
Lavington coach Adam Schneider said it was a huge coup for the club to welcome back the O&M league representative.
"Jono is coming off a few injuries while playing in Canberra but is back in the area for work," Schneider said.
"The club was obviously keen to get him back on board because he was regarded as one of the premier defenders in the league and an O&M representative before he left.
"I've been super impressed with Jono on the training track already and he has been training since January.
"He has got plenty of leadership qualities and has slotted right in with our backline group.
"So I'm pretty excited about what he has to offer and what he will bring to the side this season."
Schneider is confident Spina has made a full recovery from his knee issues.
"Jono has been training strongly since January, so fingers crossed he will be right for round one," he said.
"Obviously we will have to be careful with him and make sure he is ready to go but I can't see any dramas in that regard."
Spina arrived at Lavington in 2014 from Leeton-Whitton and played more than 80 matches before moving to Canberra at the end of 2018.
During that time Spina forged a reputation as one of the premier defenders in the O&M and was a league representative.
Spina was best-on-ground in the O&M's pulsating seven point victory over the Goulburn Valley in 2017.
He was also an integral part of the Panthers' defence in their successive grand final defeats in 2016-17 against league powerhouse Albury.
The Panthers recently held their pre-season camp at Osborne where Schneider played his junior football before being drafted by Sydney Swans.
They will play their first practice match of the pre-season on Saturday against Coolamon in Albury at a venue yet to be finalised.
