Photographs and details of people sought by Murray River Police District have been released on Wednesday, March 8.
Jai Nodzio, 30, is wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
He is known to frequent the Tocumwal and Deniliquin areas.
Albury-based Kiefer Thorpe, 33, is wanted on one outstanding warrant.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Officers also wish to find 22-year-old Sarimah Icely, known to frequent Albury-Wodonga.
She is wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
Tocumwal's Brent Dickins, 49, is also wanted on an outstanding warrant, as is Albury woman Amanda Johnson, 35.
Anyone with information about these people's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Deniliquin police station on (03) 5881 9299.
