OVENS Valley MP Tim McCurdy suspects Moira Shire chief executive Clare Keenan will not remain in her job after scathing findings on her performance.
The top manager was slammed in a report which prompted Victoria's Local Government Minister Melissa Horne to dismiss Moira Council on Tuesday March 7.
An administrator is now being appointed by the minister to operate in lieu of the council.
The government does not have the power to sack the CEO and it was not within the power of investigating commissioners to recommend her removal.
However, the administrator has that ability and Mr McCurdy said the "writing is on the wall" for Ms Keenan given 25 pages of evidence about her failures in the commission report.
"I don't hold a lot of faith in the current CEO holding her position but that's up to the administrator," Mr McCurdy said.
A sacked councillor Judy Heather, who had a strained relationship with Ms Keenan, said it was "untenable" for Ms Keenan to stay.
Ms Keenan, who was deemed to be ill-equipped for her position, has not responded to The Border Mail via the council's spokesman.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dismissed mayor Peter Lawless has issued a statement.
"I do not agree with all the findings of the commissioners and there are elements of the report I don't believe are accurate," Mr Lawless said without elaborating.
He said he was "heartened" by support since the dismissal.
"I feel for not only our community but also the many hardworking staff that are incredibly committed to creating a better shire for everyone," Mr Lawless said.
Despite the findings of dysfunction, alleged illegal behaviour and poor culture, Mr Lawless said "I truly believe our organisation is heading in the right direction", pointing to a community engagement dialogue he introduced in November.
Meanwhile, Mr McCurdy said he believed some of the problems could be tied to a series of countbacks for councillors which saw a concentration of representatives from Yarrawonga.
The past Moira deputy mayor said that had alienated other areas and he believed wards should be adopted.
"Wards I think are very good and I think probably that's the way they will go," Mr McCurdy said.
