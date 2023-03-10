The actions of a man who lit a gas bottle on fire and threw it into a boat near a home at Yarrawonga were "on the verge of lethal", a magistrate says.
Christopher Robert Docking had been "in and out" of a property in Conifer Close in an agitated state on January 26, in the lead up to the fire bombing of the boat.
The 54-year-old had been in a dispute with a man and a woman at that property.
About 4.30pm, a woman was inside the home when she heard Docking screaming, asking for a lighter.
He walked to the back of the property, where he picked up a gas bottle and set the gas alight before hurling it into the boat. The boat was being used to store household items, which caught alight. The fire caused significant damage to the property, and the hull of the boat.
IN OTHER NEWS
The incident was captured on CCTV.
Magistrate Peter Mithen told Docking he had seen the footage at an earlier bail hearing.
He said that had left him in no doubt the victims would have been "terrorised" by what happened.
Docking's solicitor Geoff Clancy said his client, who had a list of priors 15 pages long, admitted it was an incredibly stupid thing to do, and that he had a history of "not thinking through the issues".
Mr Clancy said Docking suffered mental health issues and had taken measures to address them.
"It all sort of fell apart in September of last year, that's when his mental health began to deteriorate, " Mr Clancy said.
Mr Mithen told Docking he regarded the offences as particularly reprehensible.
"They are on the verge of lethal," he said. "I did see the video of your activities during the bail application at Shepparton, and I can only assume that the victims were terrorised by what occurred."
Docking entered pleas of guilty yesterday after a sentence indication by Mr Mithen on Wednesday.
He was sentenced to a total of 12 months in prison and told, "whether you come back for any further offences .. it's up to you".
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.