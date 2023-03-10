The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Christopher Docking was agitated when he torched boat at Yarrawonga

Updated March 10 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta court. File picture

The actions of a man who lit a gas bottle on fire and threw it into a boat near a home at Yarrawonga were "on the verge of lethal", a magistrate says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.