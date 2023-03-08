It's promising something different, something a "little exciting" for lovers of the masquerade ball.
La Giostra - the Carousel at Albury's SS&A Club on March 18 will feature singer Ella Hooper and raise money for Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
"People can have fun and dress up or choose a different outfit and experience," she said. "I want guests to have a memorable and meaningful experience - it's inclusive of everyone.
"The great thing about a ball with masks is people may not know it's you, and that can be very fun."
Ms Healy hoped to raise more than $5000 from the ball, with ballet performances and a range of music from international concert violinist Kaori Sparks and classical singer Craig Quilliam to the headline act, Hooper.
People can choose to dress up in formal wear, from the Phantom of Opera to their favourite animal.
Ms Healy said the possibilities were endless and so she encouraged guests to be creative.
"There will be a silent auction as well as prizes for the best mask and costume, as well as Mrs and Mr masquerade and the best couple, chosen by a panel of special guest judges," she said.
"I can't wait to show the local community our ball comes to life."
Ms Healy said people had the option to opt-out from the event, to run from 6pm to 11.30pm, but still attend the two-hour show by Ella Hooper for $49.
"But if you're wanting to stay for the three-course, sit-down dinner, prices start from $90," she said.
More information is available by emailing enquiries@lauraehealyart.com or you can purchase tickets here.
