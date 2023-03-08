A Wodonga gym has been able to stay open despite many fellow franchises going into liquidation.
Multiple F45 gyms have been shutting down since September in the wake of the company's collapse, much of that attributed to lost custom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wodonga F45 franchise owner Grace Exton said that could have been the outcome for her business before she took over in December.
"The studio was going to close down, but we stepped in two weeks prior and built it back up," she said.
"It's doing better than it ever has and we've doubled our memberships."
F45 has been a popular workout franchise that, as its name suggests, focuses on 45-minute workouts, comprising a mix of circuit and high-intensity interval training.
Mrs Exton said she jumped at the opportunity to take over the gym and, despite never having been involved with the F45 concept before, was glad she took the chance.
The studio operates from Elgin Boulevard but soon will move to a new home next to Wodonga's The Goods Shed, opening in May.
"Business is what you make of it," the personal trainer of five years said. "Closing down can happen to anyone, but we know with a new studio and new owners, we aren't closing any time soon. It's a nice feeling knowing we're going OK."
An F45 spokesperson for the Wangaratta studio, who wished to remain anonymous, said the business wasn't facing any challenges and would not be shutting down either, despite rumours of other stores closing.
Mrs Exton said she was not aware of any further outlets shutting down.
The Border Mail tried to contact the Albury F45 gym.
