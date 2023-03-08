The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Council urged to maintain parklet in Dean Street after trial

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 8 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This seating area set up over the top of four car parks in central Albury is likely to remain for up to two more years based on council staff views. Picture by Mark Jesser

AN outdoor stop-off point in Dean Street will remain for up to two years if Albury Council backs a staff recommendation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.