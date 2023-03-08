The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Victoria Police, Indigo Shire Council host International Woman's Day event

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated March 8 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Police legatees Rosalie Treanor, Leanne Star, Yvonne Voss, Indigo Shire Council Mayor Sophie Price, and Inspector Paul Henry at the Beechworth RSL for the International Women's Day gathering. Picture by James Wiltshire

Beechworth district women were fighting more than 100 years ago for equity and that quest is still ongoing, participants at an International Women's Day event heard on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.