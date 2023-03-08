Beechworth district women were fighting more than 100 years ago for equity and that quest is still ongoing, participants at an International Women's Day event heard on Wednesday morning.
Victoria Police, which organised the casual forum with Indigo Shire Council, said Beechworth was chosen as a venue because of its long history of advocacy for women's justice, including the battle in the 1890s to secure the right for women to vote.
Inspector Paul Henry led the event with a reference to the "Great Petition", signed by 154 women from the Beechworth district, which was instrumental in women gaining suffrage in Australia, the second nation behind New Zealand to do so.
"Beechworth was a particularly strong driver in the 1890s for the right for women to vote," he said. "These women formed community groups that led to that petition, the Beechworth Ladies Benevolent Society, the Women's Christian Temperance Union, and the Australian Women's National League.
"That's a significant achievement we shouldn't lose sight of if we progress into our recent history and we talk about say, our police legatees," he said referring to three members of the Victoria Police Legacy group in the audience, Leane Star, Rosalie Treanor and Yvonne Voss, all of whom were married to police officers.
"We want to acknowledge the contribution you made to keeping Victoria safe. Many would perceive that it's from the backline but a very important role that you've undertaken.
"So we thank you for that as well."
Indigo Shire Council Mayor Sophie Price then took the microphone and spoke of how while women might have made progress since the 1890s, "there was still a long way to go".
"I find it difficult to celebrate this day," she said. "As you've all reflected, we have come a really long way but I listened to some of those things women were enduring back then and, I say, they're all still around.
"They're very much still alive and well, in our society, violence against women is horrendous. And I think women understand that. One woman a week in Australia dies at the hands of violence.
"And we think, okay, where does that fit for us, and that's where we talk about violence in the workplace, and generally, and so today's theme is about embracing equity. And that's about acknowledging the fact that we don't all start from the same position."
Member for Indi Helen Haines, who, sitting in parliament was unable to attend, said in a letter: "I call on everyone here today to embrace equity and enjoy a morning of goodwill, camaraderie, and open honest conversation to help shape a fair and inclusive world."
