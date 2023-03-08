The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Darren Cameron takes Lavington 'crime hotspot' issue to Albury Council

TH
By Ted Howes
March 9 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Darren Cameron shows the tunnel he says youth escape through when police are called to the Lavington drain reserve when incidents are reported. Picture by Ted Howes

Escalating anti-social behaviour at what has been described as a "youth crime hotspot" at Lavington has prompted calls for Albury Council to consider strategies to deal with the weekly violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.