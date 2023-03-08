Escalating anti-social behaviour at what has been described as a "youth crime hotspot" at Lavington has prompted calls for Albury Council to consider strategies to deal with the weekly violence.
Councillor Darren Cameron says he will urge the council at Monday's meeting to compile a report to include the possible provision of CCTV in the area of a drain reserve abutting Saville Avenue.
He will move: "That council resolves that a report be provided to a meeting of council as soon as practicable for consideration regarding options to reduce anti-social behaviour in the Saville Avenue drain reserve area."
Earlier, residents had reported incidents of groups of youths brawling in the reserve at night, prams being burnt out, stolen bikes being dumped and children carrying weapons. One resident, who declined to be named for fear of retribution, said: "We've had rocks thrown over our fence, panels on that structure kicked in, I've taken two knives off year six children from Springdale Heights School."
Mr Cameron, who lives not far from the trouble zone, told The Border Mail that residents had been complaining for about 18 months about the weekly ruckus and wanted to see cameras placed strategically and entrances to the reserve fenced.
Meanwhile, Mr Cameron has also filed a notice of motion regarding residents demanding a 40km/h speed zone outside an Albury school. Mr Cameron said the motion stemmed from reports of children being placed in grave danger due to cars speeding down Olive Street in front of the Aspect Riverina School.
Last week Albury Council said it was working with Transport for NSW to resolve the issue.
