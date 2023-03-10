This was an extraordinary life carved out of sheer tenacity

FRANC Vodusek arrived in Melbourne six decades ago from war-torn Europe with five quid in his pocket, a butcher's knife and steel.
Within two years he had moved to Yarrawonga where he laid the groundwork for a livestock empire employing hundreds of people over decades.
A business champion, he was even more passionate about family, community, sport and charity, touching countless lives with his trademark generosity, good humour and grace.
Mr Vodusek passed away after a long illness on Tuesday morning surrounded by his family. He was 83.
His first-born Sonja said her dad worked hard and lived life at full throttle.
"He was a good family man and he loved life," she said.
Born only months before the outbreak of World War II on June 11, 1939, in Celje, Slovenia, Franc was the eldest child of Franc and Amalija Vodusek.
He spoke six languages and had a knack for numbers despite little formal education; he started his butcher's apprenticeship at only 14.
Having listened to a soccer match at the Olympic Games in Melbourne on the radio, Mr Vodusek made up his mind to move Down Under.
Fleeing Yugoslavia, he spent two years in labour camps in Austria and Germany, working in coalmines and meatworks, biding his time for his ticket out.
Mr Vodusek migrated to Melbourne in April 1959 and worked at the Dandy Bacon Factory before settling in Yarrawonga to be a partner at A and F Foodland and later opening a butcher shop at Cobram.
While Mr Vodusek was setting himself up in Australia, he regularly wrote to his childhood sweetheart, Marija.
Their eldest son Rodney said his parents, who met in their teens, exchanged love letters for three years.
"He left Yugoslavia when he turned 18 and he was 20 when he left for Australia," he said.
"He wrote to Marija saying he liked it in Australia and he wouldn't be coming back; if she didn't want to join him she shouldn't wait for him."
Marija replied in her next letter: "Franc, I'll follow you to the end of the world!"
They married at Sacred Heart Church Yarrawonga on September 30, 1961.
Within a decade, Mr Vodusek realised his dream when he opened his own abattoir at Yarrawonga.
Supported by Cobram Council, Mr Vodusek built another abattoir at Cobram. Opening mid-1977, Vodusek Meats initially processed 180 cattle and 250 sheep a week with eight staff and within a decade ramped up to 4500 sheep, 180 cattle and 400 pigs a week with 100 staff.
Three years later Mr Vodusek bought a meat distribution complex in Canberra.
By the end of the century, he employed 205 at Vodusek Meats Cobram and 38 in Canberra, processing 11,000 sheep, 1900 cattle and 1180 pigs a week. He sold the business to Tasman Meats during 2005.
Mr Vodusek's younger son Daimien said his dad built prosperous businesses based around trustworthy people.
"In business, he always said: 'Surround yourself with good people'," he said.
Retired Yarrawonga stock and station agent Robert Tait said Mr Vodusek worked extremely hard and knew quality livestock.
"It was nothing for him to be down in Gippsland on Wednesday buying cattle and be at the Wagga sheep sale on Thursday," he said.
Mr Tait said Mr Vodusek was a born leader, who wanted his community to flourish.
"He loved young people and he loved sport," Mr Tait said.
"He was a passionate Yarrawonga Football Netball Club supporter; he employed a lot of footballers through his livestock empire."
The Voduseks bought their first farm, Richfield, in 1982 and Glenloth two years later. Now known as Rich Glen, they began developing a large olive enterprise in 1998.
They transformed historic Riverina property Tuppal Station into a thriving venture over 18 years from 1994, weathering drought and floods.
Teaming up with Wangaratta trainer John Ledger, Mr Vodusek's most successful horses were Richfields Lad and Brave Chief.
He served on the Yarrawonga District Hospital Committee of Management and led monumental fundraisers for special aged care beds, a community swimming pool and convent restoration program. His services to the community were recognised with an Order of Australia honour in 2002.
Mr Vodusek is survived by his wife Marija, children Sonja and Paul, Rodney and Karen and Daimien and Rosalind, grandchildren Hannah and husband Michael, Jack and partner Melissa, Rudi, Ava, Coco, Max and Theo and great grandchild Charlie.
