The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Obituary | North East mourns business and community champion, family man and sports fan, Franc Vodusek

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated March 10 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This was an extraordinary life carved out of sheer tenacity

FRANC Vodusek arrived in Melbourne six decades ago from war-torn Europe with five quid in his pocket, a butcher's knife and steel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.