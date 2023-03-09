Tastes of Rutherglen returns to showcase exemplary wine and produce. Relax and recharge as 17 cellar doors invite you to the tasting table. Experience the region's finest cuisine with matched wines and meet the winemakers. The festival will offer more than 200 wines to taste, masterclasses and special events among the vines, outdoor spaces and lush lawns. Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize at the Rutherglen Memorial Hall runs daily until March 19.