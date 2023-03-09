DRINK UP
Tastes of Rutherglen, 17 Rutherglen and Wahgunyah wineries, Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, 10am to 4pm
Tastes of Rutherglen returns to showcase exemplary wine and produce. Relax and recharge as 17 cellar doors invite you to the tasting table. Experience the region's finest cuisine with matched wines and meet the winemakers. The festival will offer more than 200 wines to taste, masterclasses and special events among the vines, outdoor spaces and lush lawns. Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize at the Rutherglen Memorial Hall runs daily until March 19.
FIRE UP
HER, The Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, Saturday, March 11, 3pm
HER by Albury creative Kerryn Beatty taps into her powerful story of ill health and isolation in regional Australia a decade ago. The HotHouse Theatre commission opened the season to a full house on Tuesday. Described as a call to women to reclaim their identity and stand in their truth, performances of HER were timed to coincide with International Women's Day.
RIDE UP
Albury-Wodonga Lake Hume Cycle Challenge, Ebden Reserve, Sunday, March 12, 8am to 9am start
Families can get on their bikes for the Albury Wodonga Lake Hume Cycle Challenge. With the support of Wodonga Council and AlburyCity, the fee has been waived for primary-school aged children in the 15-kilometre Kiewa River Family Ride. Other rides include the 80-kilometre Bethanga Beast, 65-kilometre Tangambalanga-Sandy Creek Loop and 40-kilometre Tallangatta Rail Trail Tour, with all money raised going towards the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
SHOW UP
On By Circa, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, March 11, 6pm, and Nurse Georgie Carroll: Sista Flo 2.0, The Cube Wodonga, Saturday, March 11, 8pm
After the smash-hits of Humans 2.0, Carnival of the Animals, and Peepshow, Brisbane's renowned Circa returns with On by Circa. South of the border, catch the excellent Nurse Georgie Carroll.
LISTEN UP
Coined as a combination of pulsating sounds that bed down layered textures of electronic bass and percussive beats, Boo Seeka has had a meteoric rise since 2015. Ben Gumbleton enjoyed early success with debut single Kingdom Leader, which was streamed 15 million times.
STOCK UP
Pick your own apples and pears, Europa Gully Orchard, Chambeyron Road, Stanley, Saturday, March 11, to Monday, March 13, 9.30am to 4.30pm
Apple season opens at Europa Gully Orchard this long weekend in Victoria. Europa Red apples will be available to pick at $2.50/kg with William pears at $1.50/kg. Cash sales only.
