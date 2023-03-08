The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Coroner told surgeon's error at Albury hospital followed by post-operative failures

By Nigel McNay
Updated March 8 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liu-Ming Schmidt after giving evidence in December at the William John Edmunds coronial inquest. She was not in court on Wednesday, March 8, but was represented by counsel.

A leading Australian colorectal surgeon says even the best of post-operative care would not have saved an Oaklands man who died after a botched operation at Albury hospital in 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.