A leading Australian colorectal surgeon says even the best of post-operative care would not have saved an Oaklands man who died after a botched operation at Albury hospital in 2019.
Associate Professor Alan Meagher said not only had Dr Liu-Ming Schmidt made a grave mistake during a bowel operation but he also accepted a submission she had failed to provide adequate post-operative monitoring.
That included not returning an urgent call several days later from a extremely worried intensive care unit specialist.
Nevertheless, William John Edmunds was "terribly unwell" - his health issues included high blood pressure, heart failure and emphysema - when he underwent the first of three surgeries on November 7.
Professor Maher and fellow Sydney surgeon Associate Professor Paul Myers gave evidence on Wednesday, March 8, via a video link before coroner Erin Kennedy, who is due to hand down her findings on Thursday, March 9.
Mr Edmunds died on December 2 that year in the wake of Dr Schmidt, the inquest previously heard, having made the serious error of closing the distal end of Mr Edmunds' colon.
He had, after that first surgery where Dr Schmidt misidentified parts of the bowel, then developed a blockage.
Professor Myers gave evidence that he found it "unacceptable" that Dr Schmidt would not have been able to tell the difference between the two ends of Mr Edmunds' colon.
Mr Edmunds' colon was distended to his pelvic region, "but it's not so distended that you can't work out which (end) is which".
Counsel assisting Matthew Robinson asked Professor Meagher whether a general surgeon such as Dr Schmidt - who had done 424 elective and emergency operations over five years, including 88 laparoscopies - was experienced and skilled enough to not make such an error in surgery.
"This is a reasonable level of experience over a five-year period," he replied.
"The issue is that experience hasn't been enough for her to be able to recognise (her error)."
Professor Meagher said the ultimate consequences of such a "rare" surgical incident were so serious that he doubted Mr Edmunds would have survived for long.
Professor Myers said the fact Dr Schmidt did not carry out a post-surgical review of Mr Edmunds in the following six days was "totally unsatisfactory".
