The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drug-affected driver jailed over lunatic driving around Wangaratta

Updated March 11 2023 - 8:34am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mechanic Bernard Jarman was drug-affected on a trip from Bundaberg to Rosebud, where he found himself in Wangaratta with no idea how to "get out". He will have to serve four months in prison. Picture Facebook

A drug-affected man who drove like a lunatic through the streets of Wangaratta - running red lights, driving over roundabouts and crashing into other motorists - had been "lost" and trying to find his way out of the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.