A drug-affected man who drove like a lunatic through the streets of Wangaratta - running red lights, driving over roundabouts and crashing into other motorists - had been "lost" and trying to find his way out of the city.
Bernard Jarman had been on his way to Rosebud from Bundaberg in February, when his trip went haywire.
In the space of less than 40 minutes around Wangaratta and on the Hume Freeway, it was only good luck no one was killed because of his driving, a court has been told.
Magistrate Peter Mithen told Jarman, 41, it was "one of the worst cases of driving under the influence", and reprehensible conduct where people's lives were put in danger.
He then ran a red light at Murphy Street and Reid Street, before hitting the rear of another vehicle. He drove over the top of roundabouts, with one witness estimating his speed across the top of one roundabout at 80km/h.
Multiple calls continued to be made to triple zero about Jarman's driving.
He was reported as driving erratically near McDonald's on Ryley Street, where witnesses told police he had forced three to four vehicles off the road.
At one stage, police caught sight of Jarman turning into Sisely Avenue but by the time they turned to follow him, he was already 400 to 500 metres down the road and overtaking other cars at a fast rate of speed.
Witnesses said he was swerving, speeding and on the wrong side of the road again on Ryley Street and then at Greta Road.
There were further calls alerting police that Jarman had found his way back to the freeway, where his trailer hit another vehicle.
More witnesses then reported that Jarman had abandoned his car, leaving the door open, and was walking north on the southbound side of the freeway.
When police attempted to apprehend him at 5.40pm, he ran across two lanes of traffic, jumping the wire barrier fence.
He continued to run from police, and cross lines of traffic, eventually into the path of a B-double that had to come to a sudden stop. Jarman attempted to crawl under the trailer of the truck, and again tried to flee before police were able to eventually tackle him to the ground.
At Wangaratta police station, Jarman was unable to stand up straight, and methamphetamine was detected in a drug test but he refused an oral fluid test.
A search of his property found 1.24 grams of methamphetamine, 9.79 grams of cannabis, and several Endone tablets. In his trailer, police recovered two gel blasters, a butterfly knife, deal bags containing meth amphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash.
Police also found Jarman's pet - a spotted python snake, which he has a permit for in Queensland but not Victoria. That was subsequently surrended to wildlife officers, with no objection from Jarman.
The day after his arrest, Jarman had no recollection of his driving offences, telling officers that police had arrested him for "walking on the road".
The police were forced to move heaven and earth to try to get you pulled over so that nothing tragic happened. Luckily, that's what happened.- Magistrate Peter Mithen
Police submitted that it was more luck than good management that no one was hurt on the day, and that Jarman had no idea where he was, and had "no business" being behind the wheel.
"He's very lucky to be before the court, first of all being alive and secondly, not facing more serious charges that would carry a significant period of imprisonment, like culpable driving given the driving," Mr Coote said.
"He was not trying to flee police. He was travelling up from Queensland, he wound up in Wangaratta and he got lost ... he was under the influence of drugs ... hence the driving as described, someone going around and around parts of Wangaratta."
Mr Coote said Jarman's time in custody since his arrest on February 16 had been difficult, having been moved around prisons.
"He's had a pretty good tour of the correctional facilities of Victoria in the space of 20 odd days," Mr Coote said.
"He's contrite from the outset."
Mr Mithen said he acknowledged the plea of guilty from Jarman at an early stage.
"They are serious matters, it's probably one of the worst examples of driving under the influence of a drug," he told Jarman.
"I appreciate you might have been lost on that occasion but the way you handled this situation is that, you didn't handle it.
"It's was just a reprehensible piece of conduct where people were put in danger and yet again, the police were forced to move heaven and earth to try to get you pulled over so that nothing tragic happened.
"Luckily, that's what happened.
"The scary thing is that you have no recollection of it other than saying that you were arrested walking along the highway. Well, I can tell you that the victims that witnessed it, would have a vivid recollection of it."
Mr Mithen sentenced Jarman to a total of four months in prison, and fined him $1000. His licence was cancelled and he was disqualified from driving for three years.
