The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

EVENT: North East changemakers speak out at International Women's Day fundraiser

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated March 8 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bangerang and Wiradjuri Elder Aunty Geraldine Atkinson joins climate scientist Sarah Hely for an International Women's Day event in Wangaratta. Picture supplied.

Two North East Victorian changemakers will share their stories of success in the pursuit of equity at a panel event in Wangaratta on Thursday March 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.