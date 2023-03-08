Two North East Victorian changemakers will share their stories of success in the pursuit of equity at a panel event in Wangaratta on Thursday March 9.
In celebration of International Women's Day, First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria member and co-chair Aunty Geraldine Atkinson will join climate change scientist Dr Sara Hely to discuss how to innovate for a gender equal future.
Aunty Geraldine and Dr Hely share a passion for disruption, with both women working towards a goal of structurally improving access and equity for future generations.
"Innovation is really important, because if we want to get better outcomes, we need to do things differently," Aunty Geraldine said.
"I'm looking forward to the discussions in Wangaratta."
The evening event at Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre is a ticketed fundraiser for Connect with Compassion, a charity that provides educational scholarships for marginalised women.
"Climate is a huge thing for farmers, they deal with it every day, so we do have a lot of projects that look at the impact of climate volatility and drought through to extreme rainfall events," Dr Hely said.
"I've definitely seen a massive change. Riverine Plains is predominantly female and we don't really think about that."
International Women's Day was marked globally on March 8 under the theme Cracking the Code: Innovation for a gender equal future.
