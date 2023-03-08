The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: $558m hospital funding is no more than a 'patch-up job'

By Letters to the Editor
March 9 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victorian and NSW governments' $558 million to revamp Albury hospital is a nice gesture, but nothing more, one reader says. Picture by James Wiltshire

Hospital's $558m a 'patch-up job'

Make no bones about it, $558 million is a nice gesture ... but simply that. However it will be a lot of money wasted. If you go down the path of the "patch-up job" ... akin to lipstick, mascara and eyelash extensions on a farmyard pig, the end result will be an unnecessary revisit of this same hospital debate in 10, 15, 20 years etc. As for Justin Clancy's bizarre statement "traumatising the patients". Hardly, and looks like based on that odd statement, a change is warranted in the seat of Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.