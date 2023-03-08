YOUR SAY: $558m hospital funding is no more than a 'patch-up job'

Make no bones about it, $558 million is a nice gesture ... but simply that. However it will be a lot of money wasted. If you go down the path of the "patch-up job" ... akin to lipstick, mascara and eyelash extensions on a farmyard pig, the end result will be an unnecessary revisit of this same hospital debate in 10, 15, 20 years etc. As for Justin Clancy's bizarre statement "traumatising the patients". Hardly, and looks like based on that odd statement, a change is warranted in the seat of Albury.