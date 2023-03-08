YOUR SAY: $558m hospital funding is no more than a 'patch-up job'

Make no bones about it, $558 million is a nice gesture ... but simply that. However it will be a lot of money wasted. If you go down the path of the "patch-up job" ... akin to lipstick, mascara and eyelash extensions on a farmyard pig, the end result will be an unnecessary revisit of this same hospital debate in 10, 15, 20 years etc. As for Justin Clancy's bizarre statement "traumatising the patients". Hardly, and looks like based on that odd statement, a change is warranted in the seat of Albury.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Granted, only 3 per cent of Danes are churchgoers. So, the removal of Great Prayer Day from its national holiday calendar reflects the reality that most of Denmark trusts in its own ability to save itself.
But it doesn't bode well, as Isaiah the prophet cries out: Woe to those who go down to Egypt for help, who rely on horses, who trust in the multitude of their chariots and in the great strength of their horsemen, but do not look to the Holy One of Israel, or seek help from the Lord. (Isaiah 31:1, NIV)
May Australia seek help from the Lord Jesus Christ who "was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed". (Isaiah 53: 5, NIV).
Our Australian defence needs are changing. It is apparent that spending less than 2 per cent of the government budget to defence expenditure in recent times represents a neglect of our national responsibility to provide our nation with anything near enough to truly support our national security.
But despite the miserable funding, Australians are producing world-class new products, for example, the great Bushmaster troop transports, a new drone of world class. We produce world class shoulder arms, propellant powder and, I guess, artillery propellant powders, and none yet the rest of the world can boast as better. These powders are in demand for export supply etc. So here and there, with miserable outlay, great products for both military and peaceful civilian use, a remarkable and impressive signal of Australia being recognised for domestic brilliance, shown in new technology and modern quality products worthy of world recognition.
I suggest that our defence spending should be nearer to 4 per cent of budget. It is common sense; with a funding boost we have reason to believe yet further new capabilities that are sorely needed.
