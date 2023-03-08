A quartet of Corowa-Rutherglen's exciting under 18 grand final team will play with Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Roos' football teams - at both open-age level and the thirds - have gone into recess following a player exodus over summer.
Thirds best and fairest Riley Allan, runner-up Justin Lewis, under 16 best and fairest runner-up Tom Forrest and Finn Osborne, who debuted for the Roos at senior level last year, have therefore joined the Hawks.
"Riley had a connection and they seem like a pretty good club," Lewis offered.
Lewis is a year 12 student at Corowa High School and at 176cms, is a strongly-built 83kgs.
A tenacious midfielder, he has speed and skill to complement his ball-winning courage.
Osborne is a similar player, tough and gritty, but also skilful.
He's the son of former rugged midfielder Marcus.
At 190cms-plus, Forrest is a super athlete, with tremendous aerial skills.
His ability to intercept as a defender is one of his standout features.
And Allan is versatile, capable of playing a number of roles and with a minimum of fuss.
All four played in the Roos' gut-wrenching loss in last year's junior decider.
The Roos carried a 15-point break into the final quarter, but Wangaratta kicked a goal with two minutes left to grab a thrilling four-point win.
Sadly, it's the last time the league will see a Corowa-Rutherglen team in action until, hopefully, next year when the club plans a return in all three grades, although that won't be confirmed for some time.
"It's pretty sad after the 18s last year and then having to do this (join another club), it's pretty much a shock," Lewis explained of the remarkable situation.
Like all O and M clubs, Rovers have tremendous respect for the Roos.
"Our whole club feels for Corowa-Rutherglen, we understand how tough it would be for them," Rovers' football operations manager Barry Sullivan said.
"They are quality people behind the Corowa-Rutherglen Football Club and we just want them to know we want them back as soon as possible."
Ironically, a number of the Hawks' four recruits from the Roos could well play Wangaratta and some of the players who edged them out in the grand final in the first round of the under 18s on Good Friday.
