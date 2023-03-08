The Border Mail
Four Corowa-Rutherglen juniors join Wangaratta Rovers after club's recess

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 8 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 6:30pm
Corowa-Rutherglen juniors Riley Allan, 17 (left) and Justin Lewis, 17, have joined Rovers after the club was forced into recess. Picture by Mark Jesser

A quartet of Corowa-Rutherglen's exciting under 18 grand final team will play with Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

