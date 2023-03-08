The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Here's Shooters, Farmers and Fishers Albury candidate in NSW poll

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Sinclair will stand in Albury at the NSW election this month

A HOLBROOK farmhand will stand in the seat of Albury for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party at this month's NSW election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.