A HOLBROOK farmhand will stand in the seat of Albury for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party at this month's NSW election.
Peter Sinclair has been a member of the party since its foundation in 1992 but has not previously been an election candidate.
He said his recent decision to stand down from working for Greater Hume Shire after 17 years had prompted his decision to stand, as previously it would have been too difficult with public service job rules.
The 57 year-old said he was concerned about a ban culture rather than an inclusion culture.
He is a former army reservist and member of the Hume Pistol Club.
A resident of Holbrook for 22 years, Mr Sinclair went to school in Wagga and Batlow and played rugby league in Group 13.
Ballot draws for candidates in the NSW election will occur on Thursday March 9.
Other Albury contenders are Justin Clancy (Liberal), Marcus Rowland (Labor) and Eli Davern (Greens).
